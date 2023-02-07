 

SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Specials at Spine & Extremities Center

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

7B0D60E2-A5B9-483C-B3DD-135D7532C847 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Still searching for the perfect gift? Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion is running Valentine’s Day specials now through February 14th!

Treat the one you love or buy a gift for yourself!

Buy 3 facials, get 1 free.

  • Essential Facial – $285 (4 sessions)
  • Clarifying Facial – $345 (4 sessions)

Buy 3 chemical peels, get 1 free.

  • Chemical Peel – $495 (4 sessions)
  • Ultra Chemical Peel – $775 (4 sessions)

Buy a new patient evaluation and receive a free Class IV Medical Laser Treatment! – $50 ($90 value)

10% off an Enhanced Chiropractic Visit customized with our advanced modalities.

Offers expire at midnight on February 14th. Call the office or stop in during business hours to purchase. Accommodations can be made outside of business hours if you call ahead.

Download the Spine & Extremities app or call the office at 814-227-5855.

Office Hours:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en

More information can be found at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.

Spine & Extremities main


