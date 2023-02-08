7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Rain likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light south wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday – Rain, mainly before 1pm, then showers likely after 1pm. High near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday – Cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 11 to 18 mph.
Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
