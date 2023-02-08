 

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Rain likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light south wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain, mainly before 1pm, then showers likely after 1pm. High near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 11 to 18 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

