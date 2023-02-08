AAA: Gas Prices Lower in PA as Crude Prices Dip

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.851 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.851

Average price during the week of January 30, 2023: $3.865

Average price during the week of February 7, 2022: $3.598

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.871 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.861. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.864 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.841.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.894 Altoona

$3.826 Beaver

$3.890 Bradford

$3.808 Brookville

$3.814 Butler

$3.849 Clarion

$3.822 DuBois

$3.844 Erie

$3.850 Greensburg

$3.855 Indiana

$3.894 Jeannette

$3.861 Kittanning

$3.897 Latrobe

$3.891 Meadville

$3.899 Mercer

$3.794 New Castle

$3.865 New Kensington

$3.895 Oil City

$3.846 Pittsburgh

$3.802 Sharon

$3.792 Uniontown

$3.897 Warren

$3.781 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas is three cents lower this week at $3.47. Last week’s decision by OPEC+ to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices. Oil prices account for as much as 60% of the cost of a gallon of gas. Today’s national average is 18 cents more than a month ago and four cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.14 million to 8.49 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million barrels to 234.6 million barrels. Despite rising gas demand, total supply growth has helped limit pump price increases.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.49 to settle at $73.39. Crude prices fell last week amid ongoing market concerns that if a recession occurs this year, crude demand and prices would likely decline. Additionally, crude prices dropped after the EIA reported that total commercial stocks increased by 4.2 million barrels to 452.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.