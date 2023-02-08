BREAKING NEWS: Boil Water Notice in Effect for Rimersburg Area

RIMERSBURGH BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)— At 12:17 p.m. on February 8, Rimersburg Borough Maintenance issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory is for residents living in the Lawsonham/Cherry Run/Main Street intersection north to Toby Township, including all side streets and Route 861, due to a potential contamination in the water supply.

Landlords were also asked to inform their tenants of this boil water advisory.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highly recommends boiling the water for at least one minute to ensure that it is safe for consumption. This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. The use of boiled or bottled water is advised until further notice.

Rimersburg Borough Maintenance says that they will inform residents as soon as the boil water advisory is lifted via the Public Alert System, email, text and/or phone. In the meantime, residents are urged to check RimersburgBorough.com for updates or visit the front door of 27 Main St., Rimersburg, PA to pick up information.

