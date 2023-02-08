Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled PBJ Sandwiches

Try this tasty version of the classic PB & J!

Ingredients

4 tablespoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons strawberry jam



4 slices English muffin or white toasting bread2 tablespoons butter, softenedConfectioners’ sugar, optional

Directions

-Spread peanut butter and jam on two slices of bread; top with remaining bread. Butter the outsides of sandwiches; cook in a large skillet over medium heat until golden brown on each side. Dust with confectioners’ sugar if desired.

