Clarion Rotary Hears From District Attorney Drew Welsh

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion YMCA hosted 22 Clarion Rotarians for their weekly lunch meeting on Monday, February 6.

(Pictured above, from left: Rotarians Jesse Kelly, Alexis Burns and speaker District Attorney Drew Welsh.)

The speaker this week was Clarion District Attorney Drew Welsh.

The Rotarians learned about the case for plea bargaining in the Clarion court system, the number of cases brought before the court, and certain metrics used in determining if a case goes to trial in Court Room 1 or 2.

