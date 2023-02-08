CLIENT REVIEW: Cardiac Rehab Providers Keep Your Heart Safe During February’s American Heart Month

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – February is American Heart Month, and the local providers at BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion are reminding you they are here to help protect your body’s most important component.

“Essentially, you can’t live without your heart,” Cardiac Rehab Nurse Randi Klingler told exploreClarion.com. “It is the main component of your body, and there are so many things that affect it.

“Being knowledgeable on the different diseases and how to prevent them, as well as the signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke, are very important.”

During this specific American Heart Month of 2023, it’s hard to have a conversation surrounding heart health without mentioning the swift actions of medical professionals who helped save the life of Damar Hamlin, an NFL player who collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest on January 2.

Especially right now, learning CPR is so important with what’s going on with (Damar Hamlin),” Klingler noted. “Getting people in the community to be able to do (lay responder performance) and hands-only CPR is a very important thing.”

Klingler stressed CPR is an essential skill to learn for not only those in the medical and athletic profession but for everyone.

“Promoting community-wide knowledge of CPR is a very important thing,” Klinger explained. “Time is everything when someone goes down with cardiac arrest. Being able to have effective, good CPR as quickly as possible not only helps viability and being able to have a productive life, but oxygen is brain and oxygen is heart. If we don’t have (oxygen) flowing, then there are so many other things that can happen from there.”

In the unfortunate event that someone goes through a cardiac event, the medical providers at BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion are there to get you back on your feet–from responding to the medical event itself to ensuring you live a happy and heart-healthy life by the time you walk out of the doors.

The providers follow all medicare guidelines after the patient suffers a cardiac or vascular event, such as a heart attack, open-heart surgery, or valve replacement. The patient is then referred to BHS by their cardiologist or surgeon.

After a heart attack, a patient is referred to Cardiac Rehab. It could be within days or a couple of weeks. For open-heart surgery, it is typically after about eight weeks.

Patients are typically seen three days a week, an hour each session, for up to 18 sessions.

“It’s between six and eight weeks that (a patient) is here,” Klingler noted. “We do multiple sets of vital signs. We track their blood pressure, heart rate, and weight. We monitor their rhythms. They start out with 20 minutes of exercise, and that goes up to 45 minutes of cardiovascular exercise. We stretch daily and add free weights toward the end.”

In a society in which people want quick and satisfying results, the professionals at BHS often embody the spirit of the tortoise, not the hare.

It’s a slow process, but I tell everybody that we are the tortoise, not the hare. It’s not a race,” Klingler explained. “We want to build endurance and strength. We provide a lot of education as far as how to make better heart-healthy decisions later on. Essentially, they are fixed when they make it to Cardiac Rehab—as far as their hearts are fixed—but I will get to what has caused them to get to this point in their lives…whether it be diet, exercise, stress levels, diabetes.”

The Cardiac Rehab unit, which officially opened on March 14, is still looking to strengthen the services it provides.

Within this next year, the unit hopes to open a Supervised Exercise Therapy (SET) program for those who battle Peripheral Artery Disease.

Then, the unit plans to expand on pulmonary rehabilitation, which can help people with chronic lung disease improve lung function.

“We are just going to broaden our scope by adding education, smoking cessation, dietary resources with it and the psychological aspects of it,” Klingler said. “These are some things that the Clarion area hasn’t had for the most part in a long time. Every other therapy center is about an hour away, so it is nice to be able to bring it here. This building is kind of a one-stop shop.”

Not only does BHS provide a friendly and knowledgeable staff to administer top-of-the-line treatments, but it also provides these crucial resources right in your backyard.

“I think it’s extremely important having local healthcare,” Klingler said. “Clarion, being so rural, a lot of people here—in my opinion—don’t want to leave the county, and they don’t want to drive an hour to go somewhere.

“There are a lot of people who won’t go see a doctor due to the driving. So, having all of those options here, bringing so many more specialties into this area, both therapy and practitioner related, are very important.”

For more information, visit https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/services/cardiac-rehab/ or call 814-393-6020.

