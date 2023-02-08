Dreihaups Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Kay and Gary Dreihaup are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, February 8!

The couple were married on February 8, 1963, at the First Methodist Church in Clarion by the late Rev. George Myers.

Kay (McGuire) Dreihaup is the daughter of the Late Harry and Loreda McGuire of Limestone, Pa. Gary is the son of the late Ray and Lucille Dreihaup of Bradford, Pa.

Gary retired after 30 years of teaching at Forest Area School District.

Kay retired from Burns and Burns Insurance in Tionesta where she worked as a secretary. The couple spend their free time on the tennis court, walking, and golf course.

Kay and Gary have three children: Darla Kennedy, of Tionesta; Chris and Tammy Dreihaup, of Stevens, Pa.; and Terry and his fiancé Krista of Tylersburg.

They also have four grandchildren: Tanner Kennedy and wife Rena, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Jacob Kennedy and wife Jessie, of West Hickory, Pa.; Alyssa Dreihaup and her husband Jony Rick, of Fayetteville, West Virginia.; and Alyson Dreihaup, of Stevens, Pa. They also have two great granddaughters Adeline and Charlotte Kennedy, of West Hickory, Pa.

The couple will also mark the occasion with a family get-together at a later date.

