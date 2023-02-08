Edward T. “Mac” McClain, 70, of Miola, passed away Monday evening, February 6, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 11, 1952 in Brookville; son of B. Louise Mercer Henry McClain of Miola and the late Thomas B. “Tussy” McClain.

Mac graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1970.

Out of high school, he worked at Knox Glass for a year and a half and then attended Butler Community College.

He enlisted in the US Army in 1974 and quickly advanced through the ranks.

He was the distinguished graduate of numerous Army schools and recognized by the Secretary of the Army for being a top recruiter, averaging twelve enlistments per month in consecutive years.

Mac served in the US Army and the Alaska National Guard for 22 1/2 years and was honorably discharged at the rank of Master Sergeant.

Mac started a successful distribution company in 1996 that provided supplies to convenience stores in and around Seward, Alaska.

He sold the company to his business pardner and went to work for the Alaska State Department of Corrections in 1998.

He retired, after 12 years as a corrections officer, and returned to his home of Clarion in 2010.

Mac endured an extended battle with cancer and kept the fighting spirit until the end.

He loved people and always kept in touch with a long list of his friends.

Mac was a proud life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and he supported Saint Jude and the Shriners Hospital.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching football and baseball.

Mac also loved Chevrolets.

In addition to his mother, Mac is survived by his brother, Joseph Henry and his sisters, Linda Gesin and her husband, Larry, and Laura Kitchen and her husband, Don, all of Miola; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; Thomas B. “Tussy” McClain, his biological father, Clyde Dean Henry, a Brother-in-Law, Ronald Grimm Jr. and his beloved Dog, Blade.

Mac’s family sends a grateful thank you to; Dr. Luderer, the Cancer Center Nurses, the VNA, Don and Carol Shultz, Al and Mary Ganss, Buzz and Mary Best, Rollie Burns, and all the many friends who took time to stop in to help Mac or just visit with him.

Mac always expressed a special thanks for Steve Porter LTC, USAR, Ret., who came to the aid of a military brother, friend, and neighbor, during his final months and days.

Steve and his wife, Jin Jin, also kept oversight of Mac’s essential care needs, lifted his morale, and provided final liaison with his Alaska friends; Randy, “T”, Art, and numerous others.

Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where Military Honors will be accorded at 5:45 p.m. by the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m. with Rev. Harold Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Interment will take place in the Miola Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.