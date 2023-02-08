Forest Area School District Announces Second Quarter Honor Roll & Awards List

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District recently announced East Forest School and West Forest School honor roll and awards list for the second grading period.

(Photo courtesy Forest Area School District.)

East Forest High School Honor Students

Second Quarter – January 2023

Highest Honors

Seventh Grade: Alexandrea Carroll

Eighth Grade: Logan Stevenson

Ninth Grade: Aidan Faust

11th: Kaylie Rooke

12th: Megan Clow, Kenzie Kopchick

High Honors:

Seventh Grade: Jacob Glass, Brody Hartle, Hailee Oliver

Eighth Grade: Zachary Walton

Ninth Grade: Nicholas Geraci

10th: Lauren Geraci, Peighton Trout, Summer Watkins

11th: Alex Contrael, Taylor Oliver

12th: Aurora Bauer, Harmony Fike, Ashleigh Styen, Olivia Thompson

Honor Roll:

Seventh Grade: Vera Heferle, Johnathen Lindig, Luke Simpson

Eighth Grade: Vincent Carey, Steven Mangone, Adrian Potter

Ninth Grade: Jonah Glass, Willa Heferle, Jalynn Weiss

10th: Jayleigh Cochran, Jacob Healy, Christina Micale, Jada Nelson, Cota Religa, Aletta Summers, Angel Toth

11th: Kendra Carroll, Jacob Cotherman

12th: Thomas Rossey

West Forest Elementary/Secondary School

Honors

Grade 3 – Aubree Kaputa, Klaus Morrison, AuBrianna Overly, Earlon Sibble, Paige Stack

Grade 4 – Reed Clark, Naomi Daugherty, Abigail Powell, Annabella Sebastian

Grade 5 – Kyleighna Alsbaugh, AvaDunkle, Zoey Fishel, Angelo Gigliotti, Jackson Greathouse, Dylan Morrison, Garrett O’Connor, Jaycee Tkach

Grade 6 – Samuel Bayle, Jason Bell, Aaliyah Donato, Khloe Flick, Bently Lieberum, Makenna Mcanallen, Ryan McCracken, Kourtney Myers

High Honors

Grade 3 – Jonah Beichner, Maddox Druckemiller, Ryan Howe, Anna Kluck, Clarissa McWilliams, Leahanna Nanni, Mason Sell

Grade 4 – Lillian Bawden, Dakota Burkett, Eliana Forker, Lukas Moats, Jayden Scherer, Lyra Stack, Abbigail Summerville

Grade 5 – Atlin Aubel, Evan Bailey, Lily Beach, Abrielle Summerville, Gavin Summerville

Grade 6 – Ethan Beach, Samantha Payne, Grace Potts, Illanna Ross, Natalie Wagner

West Forest High School

Honors

Grade 7 – Olivia Chambers, Devious Hipple, Crystal Hunt, Kayley Kuhn, Achilles Miller, Kiarra Wagner

Grade 8 – Johnathan Bowser, Gavin Dascomb, Christopher Hoovler, William KahleHannold, Kataryn Sibble, Colton Whitton

Grade 9 – Ezra Busch, Lilly Corfield, Luka Filippone, Conner Summerville, Becca Wagner

Grade 10 – Nathan Dietrich, Todd Miller

Grade 11 – Tori Brown, Faith Dietrich, Leo Gilliland, AmberGuzzi

Grade 12 – Braydon Barnes, Ty Brown, Felicia Dietrich, Keely Gilbert, Cameron McKeel

High Honors

Grade 7 – Gabriel Busch, Jade Cervenec, Nicholas Conti, Thomas Johnson, Kale Morrison

Grade 8 – Tara Brown, Danielle Davis, Taylor Fowler, Ryelee O’Connor, Ethan Peters, Morgan Radaker, Madalynn Schmitt, James Sprague, Alanah Wagner

Grade 9 – Gabbriella Araujo, GraceFlick, Hazel Hilyer, Hunter Stewart, Zachary Wild

Grade 10 – Colter Bayle, Zachary Carll, Annalise Tirado

Grade 11 – Izabelle Flick, Jordon Kostenbauder, Katie Salsgiver, Christian Steigerwald

Grade 12 – Antonio Martinez, Kelsey Young

Highest Honors

Grade 7 – Izabella Wagner

Grade 8 – Johnathon Marzka, Alison McLaughlin, Robert Payne, Hayley VanDyke

Grade 9 – Esther Forker, Macalie Hoffmann, Jayden McKeel, Ayla Reese

Grade 10 – Kaylyn Beichner

Grade 11 – Jessica Culver, Colton Kuntz

Grade 12 – Jeffrey Bayle III, Logan Niederriter

