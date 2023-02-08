Forest Area School District Announces Second Quarter Honor Roll & Awards List
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District recently announced East Forest School and West Forest School honor roll and awards list for the second grading period.
(Photo courtesy Forest Area School District.)
East Forest High School Honor Students
Second Quarter – January 2023
Highest Honors
Seventh Grade: Alexandrea Carroll
Eighth Grade: Logan Stevenson
Ninth Grade: Aidan Faust
11th: Kaylie Rooke
12th: Megan Clow, Kenzie Kopchick
High Honors:
Seventh Grade: Jacob Glass, Brody Hartle, Hailee Oliver
Eighth Grade: Zachary Walton
Ninth Grade: Nicholas Geraci
10th: Lauren Geraci, Peighton Trout, Summer Watkins
11th: Alex Contrael, Taylor Oliver
12th: Aurora Bauer, Harmony Fike, Ashleigh Styen, Olivia Thompson
Honor Roll:
Seventh Grade: Vera Heferle, Johnathen Lindig, Luke Simpson
Eighth Grade: Vincent Carey, Steven Mangone, Adrian Potter
Ninth Grade: Jonah Glass, Willa Heferle, Jalynn Weiss
10th: Jayleigh Cochran, Jacob Healy, Christina Micale, Jada Nelson, Cota Religa, Aletta Summers, Angel Toth
11th: Kendra Carroll, Jacob Cotherman
12th: Thomas Rossey
West Forest Elementary/Secondary School
Honors
Grade 3 – Aubree Kaputa, Klaus Morrison, AuBrianna Overly, Earlon Sibble, Paige Stack
Grade 4 – Reed Clark, Naomi Daugherty, Abigail Powell, Annabella Sebastian
Grade 5 – Kyleighna Alsbaugh, AvaDunkle, Zoey Fishel, Angelo Gigliotti, Jackson Greathouse, Dylan Morrison, Garrett O’Connor, Jaycee Tkach
Grade 6 – Samuel Bayle, Jason Bell, Aaliyah Donato, Khloe Flick, Bently Lieberum, Makenna Mcanallen, Ryan McCracken, Kourtney Myers
High Honors
Grade 3 – Jonah Beichner, Maddox Druckemiller, Ryan Howe, Anna Kluck, Clarissa McWilliams, Leahanna Nanni, Mason Sell
Grade 4 – Lillian Bawden, Dakota Burkett, Eliana Forker, Lukas Moats, Jayden Scherer, Lyra Stack, Abbigail Summerville
Grade 5 – Atlin Aubel, Evan Bailey, Lily Beach, Abrielle Summerville, Gavin Summerville
Grade 6 – Ethan Beach, Samantha Payne, Grace Potts, Illanna Ross, Natalie Wagner
West Forest High School
Honors
Grade 7 – Olivia Chambers, Devious Hipple, Crystal Hunt, Kayley Kuhn, Achilles Miller, Kiarra Wagner
Grade 8 – Johnathan Bowser, Gavin Dascomb, Christopher Hoovler, William KahleHannold, Kataryn Sibble, Colton Whitton
Grade 9 – Ezra Busch, Lilly Corfield, Luka Filippone, Conner Summerville, Becca Wagner
Grade 10 – Nathan Dietrich, Todd Miller
Grade 11 – Tori Brown, Faith Dietrich, Leo Gilliland, AmberGuzzi
Grade 12 – Braydon Barnes, Ty Brown, Felicia Dietrich, Keely Gilbert, Cameron McKeel
High Honors
Grade 7 – Gabriel Busch, Jade Cervenec, Nicholas Conti, Thomas Johnson, Kale Morrison
Grade 8 – Tara Brown, Danielle Davis, Taylor Fowler, Ryelee O’Connor, Ethan Peters, Morgan Radaker, Madalynn Schmitt, James Sprague, Alanah Wagner
Grade 9 – Gabbriella Araujo, GraceFlick, Hazel Hilyer, Hunter Stewart, Zachary Wild
Grade 10 – Colter Bayle, Zachary Carll, Annalise Tirado
Grade 11 – Izabelle Flick, Jordon Kostenbauder, Katie Salsgiver, Christian Steigerwald
Grade 12 – Antonio Martinez, Kelsey Young
Highest Honors
Grade 7 – Izabella Wagner
Grade 8 – Johnathon Marzka, Alison McLaughlin, Robert Payne, Hayley VanDyke
Grade 9 – Esther Forker, Macalie Hoffmann, Jayden McKeel, Ayla Reese
Grade 10 – Kaylyn Beichner
Grade 11 – Jessica Culver, Colton Kuntz
Grade 12 – Jeffrey Bayle III, Logan Niederriter
