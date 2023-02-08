 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gerald Eugene Best

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AX9wBLASGognppGerald Eugene Best, 80, of Ringgold, died early Monday morning, February 6, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on January 19, 1943, in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Leroy Curtis and Helen Louise (Early) Best.

He was married on August 31, 1989, to LaVonne Himes.

Gerald proudly served our country in the United States Army.

He worked at the Brookville Hospital Renovation Project and the Rex-Hide Plant in East Brady and the Mushroom Mines in Worthington.

He was a member of the VFW and Eagles Club in New Bethlehem and the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife LaVonne, of Ringgold, five children, Gerald Best, Jr. of Sligo, Timmy Best and Thomas best, both of Kissinger Mills, Sheila Arner of Rimersburg, and Matthew Lucas of Marienville, and a sister, Shirley Aaron of Rimersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Hilliard and three brothers, Jack Best, William Best, and Robert Best.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Pastor Ronnie Cox officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.