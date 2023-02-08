Gerald Eugene Best, 80, of Ringgold, died early Monday morning, February 6, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on January 19, 1943, in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Leroy Curtis and Helen Louise (Early) Best.

He was married on August 31, 1989, to LaVonne Himes.

Gerald proudly served our country in the United States Army.

He worked at the Brookville Hospital Renovation Project and the Rex-Hide Plant in East Brady and the Mushroom Mines in Worthington.

He was a member of the VFW and Eagles Club in New Bethlehem and the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife LaVonne, of Ringgold, five children, Gerald Best, Jr. of Sligo, Timmy Best and Thomas best, both of Kissinger Mills, Sheila Arner of Rimersburg, and Matthew Lucas of Marienville, and a sister, Shirley Aaron of Rimersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lou Hilliard and three brothers, Jack Best, William Best, and Robert Best.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Pastor Ronnie Cox officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

