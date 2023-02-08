 

Herman G. Hopper

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2Gv57ybU90_1820x1138Herman G. Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on February 17, 1930, in Widnoon, a son of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.

He was married on June 8, 1957, to Ruth Hopper and she preceded him in death on January 30, 2023.

Herman was a member of the Laborers’ Union Local #952 for 58 years.

He joined the Union in 1965 and was the oldest member.

He is survived by two children, Vickie L. Shick and her husband, Paul, of New Bethlehem, and George Hopper and his companion, Sheena Anthony, of Oak Ridge, one granddaughter, Lisa Willison and her husband, Matt of Oak Ridge, four great-grandchildren, Brianna Shaffer (Derec), Brandon Geer (Jen), Crosby Willison, and Carter Willison, and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife Ruth, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sue Hopper, a granddaughter, Sydney D. Hopper, four brothers, Harold James Hopper, Emery Hopper, Howard Hopper, and Melvin Hopper, and four sisters, Margaret Treece, Helen McIntire, Mona Steele, and Phoebe Hopper.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the church with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Twp. Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


