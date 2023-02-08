Kenneth A. Hollingsworth, 92, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023.

Born on April 3, 1930, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Cecil and Jessie Hollingsworth, and a faithful member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church.

Ken was a member of Masonic Lodge #229, and will be remembered as a loving Father and Pap Pap.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth E. Hollingsworth; son, James Hollingsworth; daughter, Linda Kerr; his brothers, Donald, Herbert, and Robert, and their spouses.

Ken will be sadly missed by his son, David (Connie) Hollingsworth; a son-in-law, Edward Kerr; and his grandchildren, Sean and Heather Kerr, and Katlyn Hollingsworth.

Friends will be received on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 11am until the time of service at 12pm in the Noll Funeral Home Inc., 333 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009.

A private interment will take place at Rockland Cemetery, Kennerdell, PA.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.

Memorial Contributions may be shared in Ken’s name to Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 408 Bridge Street, Beaver, PA 15009.

