Firefighters from Three Companies Respond to Knox Structure Fire

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Knox Fire - Route 208, February 7, 2023 - 02KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Area emergency units responded to the scene of a structure fire in Knox Borough.

Knox Fire - Route 208, February 7, 2023 - 04

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, for a structure fire with visible flames at a building on State Route 208, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Knox Fire - Route 208, February 7, 2023 - 03

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene until 6:40 p.m., according to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1.

Knox Fire - Route 208, February 7, 2023 - 01

Calls to Clarion, Shippenville, and Knox Fire Departments for details were not returned.

According to a representative from Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, no one was transported from the scene.


