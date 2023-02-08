Firefighters from Three Companies Respond to Knox Structure Fire

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Area emergency units responded to the scene of a structure fire in Knox Borough.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, for a structure fire with visible flames at a building on State Route 208, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene until 6:40 p.m., according to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1.

Calls to Clarion, Shippenville, and Knox Fire Departments for details were not returned.

According to a representative from Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, no one was transported from the scene.

