Lucy A. Beach, 76, of Franklin passed away at her residence on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Born in New Castle on October 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Grace Salvo Froella.

She was married to Michael Beach on February 9, 1977 and he survives.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

