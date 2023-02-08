Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Allegedly Striking Victim Unconscious

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 29-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly striking a victim who lost consciousness.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Darnell Edward Shinka, of State College, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on February 6.

On Sunday, February 5, around 2:17 p.m., PSP Clarion were dispatched to the Clarion Psychiatric Center, located at 2 Hospital Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, it was reported that Darnell Edward Shinka, a patient at the facility assaulted a nurse/psychiatric staff member.

During the course of the investigation, a PSP Clarion Trooper discovered that Shinka was involved in an altercation with a staff member. The victim was reported to have temporarily lost consciousness after Shinka struck him in the head during an altercation, the complaint states.

In an interview with Shinka at the scene, he stated “he snuck up on me, so I hit him in the head,” the complaint states.

According to Shinka, the altercation occurred when the staff refused him the opportunity to make phone calls to his family. Shinka stated that he wanted to be removed from the facility and taken to jail, the complaint indicates.

Immediately following the de-escalation of the incident, the PSP Clarion Trooper observed the victim fall after losing consciousness for a second time. This was believed to be the result of a head injury suffered from Shinka’s actions, according to the complaint.

Additionally, the trooper observed a scrape/cut on the victim’s right hand. There was also a bump on his forehead. He was hospitalized as a result of the injuries, the complaint notes.

Shinka was arraigned at 4:45 p.m. on February 5 in front of Judge Schill on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.