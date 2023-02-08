Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty, 77, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, surrounded by family, at Southwoods Assisted Living facility in Titusville, where she had resided since 2017.

Patty was born August 23, 1945, in Oil City, to the late John A. and Hazel E. (Buck) Allebach.

She graduated in 1963 from Oil City Area High School and attended Clarion State College.

She was employed as an executive assistant for a number of years by Wolf’s Head Refining Corp.

Patty was married March 20, 1976, to the late William P. (Bill) Daugherty. He preceded her in death May 2, 2007.

She was a long-time member of the Oil City Garden Club, Monday Club, Oil City Area Arts Council, Friends of the Oil City Library, The 100 Club, and the Winnifred Tonkin Guild.

In addition, she volunteered her time at the Transit Fine Arts Gallery, and delivered Meals on Wheels.

She held various board positions during her time with several of her charitable and community-service groups.

A lover of travel, Patty especially enjoyed annual beach trips with her husband and good friends, Jim and Carolyn Stack.

The gin rummy wars between Bill and Jim became the stuff of vacation legend.

Patty and Carolyn seized the opportunity during those card games to explore nearby towns and attractions.

Patty, who worshiped at First Presbyterian Church in Oil City, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She also enjoyed knitting, gardening, flower arranging (for which she won several awards), baking and entertaining. “Dinner Club”, a rotating, monthly night together with friends, provided her with ample opportunities to celebrate her friendships and to try new gourmet recipes.

She could always be counted on to lend a helping-hand to her friends and neighbors.

We like to believe that Patty is sharing a long-awaited Heavenly toast with her longtime friend and mentor Mary Rena Morrison.

Mrs. Daugherty is survived by three children, Michael David Daugherty of Lake Worth, FL; Todd James Daugherty of Alexandria, VA; and Jenny Davis Mumford (Andrew) of Oil City.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Olivia Ann Mumford of Edinboro, and Jack Andrew Mumford of Oil City.

In addition, she is survived by sisters-in-law Kay (James) Daugherty and Kathy Daugherty, both of Oil City, and Phyllis Allebach, of Tiffin, OH; and nieces, Kelly Daugherty of Oil City, Ashley (Jake) Du Pont of Yonkers, NY, Alyssa (Yury) Matrukhovich of Franklin, and Hollie Daugherty of Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patty was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Allebach; and brothers-in-law Thomas Daugherty and Scott Daugherty.

The family would like to thank the staff at Southwoods Assisted Living for making Patty comfortable during her time there.

A visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, on Saturday, February 11 at the Morrison Funeral Home.

A brief memorial service will follow.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Venango County Humane Society or Friends of the Oil City Library.

Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.