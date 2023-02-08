Richard C. Lewis, Jr., 79, of Clarion passed away on February 6, 2023 at Water Run Landing.

He was born on January 29, 1944 in Brookville to the late Richard and Mary (Drayer) Lewis.

After graduating high school, he worked in Harrisburg where he met his wife, Rosemary (Cricket) Krivosky.

He married the love of his life, on June 5, 1965 in Nemacolin, PA.

They celebrated 57 wonderful years. Dick worked at Clarion University until his retirement in 1999.

Dick enjoyed playing racquetball, hunting, and fishing at his camp with his wonderful grandsons, Jesse and Tyler and his son, Michael.

He enjoyed the best times of his life spending time with his grandchildren, Mikayla, Macey, Jesse, Tyler and Lacie.

Surviving are his wife, Cricket of Clarion; children: Michele (Michael) Carroll of Chesapeake, VA., and Michael (Erin) Lewis of Clarion.

He had five grandchildren: Mikayla and Macey of VA., and Jesse, Tyler and Lacie of Clarion. They will greatly miss their pap-pap Dick.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Parish: 720 Liberty St. Clarion, Pa 16214 with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

