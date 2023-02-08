 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Richard C. Lewis, Jr.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ekDO9zb9Xe (1)Richard C. Lewis, Jr., 79, of Clarion passed away on February 6, 2023 at Water Run Landing.

He was born on January 29, 1944 in Brookville to the late Richard and Mary (Drayer) Lewis.

After graduating high school, he worked in Harrisburg where he met his wife, Rosemary (Cricket) Krivosky.

He married the love of his life, on June 5, 1965 in Nemacolin, PA.

They celebrated 57 wonderful years. Dick worked at Clarion University until his retirement in 1999.

Dick enjoyed playing racquetball, hunting, and fishing at his camp with his wonderful grandsons, Jesse and Tyler and his son, Michael.

He enjoyed the best times of his life spending time with his grandchildren, Mikayla, Macey, Jesse, Tyler and Lacie.

Surviving are his wife, Cricket of Clarion; children: Michele (Michael) Carroll of Chesapeake, VA., and Michael (Erin) Lewis of Clarion.

He had five grandchildren: Mikayla and Macey of VA., and Jesse, Tyler and Lacie of Clarion. They will greatly miss their pap-pap Dick.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Parish: 720 Liberty St. Clarion, Pa 16214 with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.