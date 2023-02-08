Ronald H. Foringer, 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on February 2, 1937, in New Bethlehem a son of the late Henry and Alice (Miller) Foringer.

He married Janet E. (Males) Foringer on October 25, 1958. She survives.

Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He worked at the Owens-Illinois Plant in Clarion and was a member of the Leatherwood Church.

He is survived by his wife Janet of New Bethlehem, two daughters, Linda Moore and her husband, Vernon, of St. David, Arizona, and Lisa Nicholson and her husband, Nick, of Pickens, South Carolina, a son-in-law, Willis Collett of Dubois, four grandchildren, Dustin Moore and his wife, Mellissa, of Silver City, New Mexico, Tyler Moore of Phoenix, Arizona, Brooke Little of Greenville, South Carolina, and Kelsey Bauer and her husband, Zach, of Phoenixville, PA, and a great-grandson, Vernon Moore of Silver City, New Mexico.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie J. Collett and three brothers, Donald Foringer, Richard Foringer and Gary Foringer.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Henry officiating.

Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township.

Although flowers are appreciated the family request memorial donations be made in Ronald’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

