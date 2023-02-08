 

SPONSORED: New Wine Release & Wine Restock at Deer Creek Winery Set for February 9

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Screenshot at Feb 06 10-33-42SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A new wine release and a wine restock are happening at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville on Thursday, February 9th.

New Wine Release: Enchanted Cherry

Enchanted Cherry wine is a semi-sweet spiced cherry wine just in time for Valentine’s Day with a new label design!

Wine Restock: Lemon Drop is back!

Lemon Drop features a semi-dry white wine with a touch of lemon–a very crisp and delicate.

329212302_1391714661566346_5550403758356875697_n

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.

deer-creek-new


