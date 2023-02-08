SPONSORED: New Wine Release & Wine Restock at Deer Creek Winery Set for February 9
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A new wine release and a wine restock are happening at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville on Thursday, February 9th.
New Wine Release: Enchanted Cherry
Enchanted Cherry wine is a semi-sweet spiced cherry wine just in time for Valentine’s Day with a new label design!
Wine Restock: Lemon Drop is back!
Lemon Drop features a semi-dry white wine with a touch of lemon–a very crisp and delicate.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.