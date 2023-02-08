State Police Calls: Troopers Open Investigation into Farmington Township Burglary

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Open Investigation into Farmington Township Burglary

Troopers at PSP Marienville are currently investigating a burglary that occurred along State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

This incident remains open, pending further investigation.

Harassment in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police received a report of harassment at Snyder Memorial Health Care on Conrad Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, February 7, this incident took place around 9:04 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

The investigation is ongoing.

