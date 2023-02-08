State Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville have released the details of an investigation into a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66, in Jenks Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Monday, February 6, this crash happened “at an unknown time” prior to 3:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by 31-year-old Danielle M. Kirkwood, of Leeper, was traveling south when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway at the intersection of Route 66 and Blood Road.

The Jeep came to final rest off the roadway in a ditch.

According to police, Kirkwood was not on the scene at the time of police arrival.

Police say she was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

According to police, Kirkwood was charged with a traffic violation.

