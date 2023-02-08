 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 66

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville have released the details of an investigation into a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66, in Jenks Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Monday, February 6, this crash happened “at an unknown time” prior to 3:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by 31-year-old Danielle M. Kirkwood, of Leeper, was traveling south when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway at the intersection of Route 66 and Blood Road.

The Jeep came to final rest off the roadway in a ditch.

According to police, Kirkwood was not on the scene at the time of police arrival.

Police say she was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

According to police, Kirkwood was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.