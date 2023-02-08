 

Vannesse Rae Rusnak

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pAkB1pB4wicVannesse Rae Rusnak, age 65, of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, February 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

Born November 25, 1957 in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Allie Wilson Webb.

She was a graduate of Keystone High School.

Vannesse married George Rusnak on October 3, 1987 and he survives.

She was the office manager for All American Awards and Engraving in Shippenville and was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Lamartine.

Vannesse enjoyed gardening, bird watching, babysitting nephews Wyatt, Boone and Finn, and spoiling her grand dogs.

Survivors include her husband, George; two sons, Caleb Michael Bartholomew Rusnak and Zachery Harold Rusnak, both of Indiana; stepson Eric Rusnak of Tampa, Florida and step grandson, Eric Rusnak, Jr.

Vannesse is also survived by her sisters; Roxanne Denise (Robert) Vincent of Chateaugay, New York, Christine (Jr) Weckerly of Cranberry and Leslie Carol (Cecil) Sorenson of Thurston, Nebraska.

A private memorial service will be held at the graveside in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Shippenville, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023.

If inclement weather, services will take place at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Reverend Scott Jennings will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to Vannesse’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


