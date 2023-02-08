Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Weather-Related Crash on Route 62

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Units were dispatched to a crash in which a vehicle slammed into a utility pole in President Township on Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, on State Route 62, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 67-year-old Barry E. Whisner, of Warren, lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer on the snow-covered roadway.

The vehicle struck a ditch on the eastern side of the road before colliding with a Central Electric utility pole, causing damage to the pole’s ground wire, police say.

Whisner was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the passenger side.

According to police, Whisner was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by President Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Game Commission, and Minich’s Towing & Recovery.

