William “Bill” Douglas Fair

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-muHtlzH9SsWilliam “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA, entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 6, 2023.

He was born on December 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair.

A graduate of Karns City High School, he served in the U.S. Marines before attending Butler Community College.

He was a machinist at Reno Mould, and a machinist and Ultrasonic Inspector at ATS in East Butler, where he retired.

Bill was also the owner for many years of Fair Video in Parker.

He married Joyce Saylor Fair on June 29, 1973, who survives.

He enjoyed computers and owning his store.

He loved spending time with his children and spoiling his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Crystal Milford (Bill Rowe); and Charlene (Rob) Bartley of Parker. One son: Bill (Stephanie) Fair of Parker. Five grandchildren: Shannon (Kyle) Sasala; Lindsay (Corey) Sherman; Kelsey Milford (Devin Hess); Jacob (Kaitlin) Fair; Ashlynn Fair (Quentin Best). Five great-grandchildren: Silas; Clara; Waylon; Hensley; Ella. Numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather: Jerry Harold Barger. One grandson Jerry Fair who passed on January 9, 2023.

Friends will be received on Thursday, February 9th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne ave).

The funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 10th at 11 am.


