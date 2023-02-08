William L. “Bill” Shaner, 90, of Kossuth passed away on February 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.

He was born October 20, 1932 in Mariasville to the late Harry and Agnes (Wenner) Shaner.

Bill married Lucille Henry on February 4, 1954 and they just celebrated 69 years of marriage.

He attended Salem High School and graduated in 1950.

After serving two years in the Army, he went to work at Knox Glass Bottle Co.

He retired as a shift foreman when the plant closed.

Then he drove tour bus for Grove City Bus Lines and retired at age 78.

His last job was moving cars for Enterprise Rental Car.

During his spare time over the years, he had a lawn mower repair, drove school bus, was a Justice of the Peace, and helped at Rupert Funeral Home.

Bill served on the Keystone School Board for 24 years.

He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and served on church council in the past.

He enjoyed camping with his family and going to Keystone athletic games.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children Diane (Dave) McMunn and Richard (Sue) Shaner of Knox, David Shaner of Topsfield, MA, Shawn (Amy) Shaner of Slippery Rock. Also, eight grandchildren Jessica (McMunn) Morphy, Kyle McMunn, Corey Shaner, Cody Shaner, Chelsey (Shaner) Porterfield, Taylor (Shaner) Craig, Makenna Shaner and Jonathan Shaner. He is also survived by ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Ave. Knox.

Military Honors will be accorded by the DeHart-Rossman-Wenner American Legion Post #997 of Lamartine and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox

Funeral services will immediately follow in the church with the Reverend Ken Tack officiating.

Interment will be at St. Paul’s Union Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

