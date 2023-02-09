18-1 Redbank Valley Prevails Over 18-1 North Clarion in High-Stakes Battle

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT)— The Lady Bulldogs of Redbank Valley faced off against the She Wolves of North Clarion in a highly anticipated girls varsity basketball game Wednesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs entered the game with a record of 18-1 and sitting at the top of the KSAC Large School with an 8-0 record, while the She Wolves also had an impressive record of 18-1 and held first place in the KSAC Small School with a 7-0 record.

(North Clarion Senior Madison McFarland at the line.)

The starting lineup for the Lady Bulldogs of Redbank Valley included Mylee Harmon (#24), a Sophomore, Brooklyn Edmonds (#33), a Senior, Alyssa Bowser (#12), a Senior, Caylen Rearick (#4), a Senior, and Alivia Huffman (#25), a Senior.

(North Clarion Junior Lily Homan)

The She Wolves of North Clarion had Lily Homan (#15), a Junior, Madison McFarland (#0), a Senior, Maria Bauer (#1), a Senior, Emma McFarland (#10), a Senior, and Lauren Lutz (#34), a Senior, in their starting lineup.

(Redbank Valley Sophomore Mylee Harmon ended with a game-high 22 points.)

The first quarter saw the Lady Bulldogs take control, with a score of 22-9. They continued to outpace the She Wolves in the second quarter, netting seven points to North Clarion’s five, taking a commanding 29-14 lead at halftime.

(Redbank Valley Freshman Adyson Bond matching up with North Clarion Junior Akeela Greenawalt)

In the third quarter, the She Wolves attempted to make a comeback, putting up eight more, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold their ground and maintain their lead, with a score of 40-22 at the end of the period.

(Redbank Valley Senior Caylen Rearick)

Mylee Harmin (#24) and Alivia Huffman (#25) led the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs with 22 and 15 points, respectively, in their team’s 54-35 victory. Lauren Lutz (#34) and Lilly Homan (#15) were the top scorers for the She Wolves with 11 points each.

