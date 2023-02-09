Police: Shippenville Woman Admits to Starting Fire at Apartment Complex; Faces Arson Charges



ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at a Shippenville apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Carrie Marie Hilliard, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office, on Wednesday, February 8.

The charges stem from an arson that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, around 1:16 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 9581 Route 208, in Shippenville, Elk Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 7, 2023, PSP Clarion were requested to assist the Shippenville-Elk Fire Department after firefighters responded to an active structure fire at an apartment complex located at the above-described location. The complex is owned by Wray Rentals.

It was learned that the fire department requested assistance from State Police in Clarion due to concerns that the fire was started as a result of arson. During the fire department’s response, Carrie Hilliard was located outside the scene and informed the Shippenville Fire Chief that she had started the fire, according to the complaint.

The trooper conducted multiple interviews. He spoke with the Shippenville Fire Chief who confirmed that while arriving on the scene, he saw Hilliard standing outside the front of the apartment building. The fire chief related he approached Hilliard, and she stated, “I lit it,” the complaint states.

The chief related that multiple fire departments responded to the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

According to the complaint, during the on-scene investigation, it was determined the building was occupied by a known tenant in an adjacent apartment. The tenant was able to exit the building safely. Additionally, the building sustained extensive fire damage to multiple apartments actively rented by known tenants, according to the complaint.

Hilliard was taken into custody and interviewed at PSP Clarion.

According to the complaint, during the interview, Hilliard reportedly admitted to intentionally starting the fire inside her apartment. She stated that “she used a lighter to catch a box on fire and positioned it inside the apartment’s living room, near a couch and end table.”

In addition, Hilliard stated that she remained in the apartment’s kitchen until the fire became uncontrollable. She stated that “she feared the fire might cause an explosion and exited the residence to warn the other tenant she knew to be in the building,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, a State Police Deputy Fire Marshal was requested around 2:00 on Tuesday, February 7, to assist and investigate the origin and cause of the structure fire.

After conducting the scene examination, the Deputy Fire Marshal determined that the fire originated in the living room, in the area of the couch in the apartment at the above-described location. There were no accidental ignition sources in the area of origin. The data obtained in the fire and a subsequent criminal investigation has demonstrated the fire was intentionally ignited, the complaint states.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Hilliard was arraigned in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Arson-Danger of Death or Bodily Injury, Felony 1

– Aggravated Arson – Person Present Inside Property, Felony 1

– Arson Endangering Property-Reckless Endangerment of Inhabited Buildings, Felony 1

– Reckless Burning or Exploding – Places Property Having Value That Exceeds $5000 or Automobile, Place, Felony 1

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3

– Causing Catastrophe, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Catastrophe, Felony 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Felony 3

– Possessing Instrument of Crime W/Intent, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 21, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

