State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Jenks Township Burglary

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Jenks Township Burglary

On February 7, at approximately 5:51 p.m., PSP Marienville received a report of criminal mischief/attempted burglary at the Marienville Auto Spa located at the physical address of 41190 Route 66, Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to police, the suspect used a pry tool to gain access to the side and back door of the facility and attempted to gain access to the cash/credit card-operated machines located outside the facility.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 2:50 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. Sunday, February 5.

This investigation is ongoing.

Area Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

According to a release issued on Wednesday, February 8, PSP Kittanning stopped a 2009 Chevrolet near Yount Road and Lower Troy Hill Road, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County, at 6:59 p.m. on January 14.

Police say the operator—a known 37-year-old Kittanning man—was determined to have a warrant out of the Armstrong County Detective’s office.

He was also found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as being in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect refused chemical testing and was transported to the Armstrong County Jail.

