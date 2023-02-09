7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers likely, mainly before 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightA chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FridayA slight chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 14 mph.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 24.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 25.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
WednesdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
