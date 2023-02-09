Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Silk Pie

Best piece of pie you’ll ever eat!

Ingredients

3/4 cup peanut butter

4 ounces cream cheese, softened



1 cup confectioners’ sugar1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)salted chopped peanutsOptional: Chocolate syrup, peanut butter ice cream topping and additional whipped topping

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat the peanut butter, cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping; pour into prepared crust. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Before serving, sprinkle with peanuts. If desired, garnish with chocolate syrup, peanut butter ice cream topping and additional whipped topping.

