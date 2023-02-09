Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.

Natasha Sabisch was in Court Room Two in the Venango County Courthouse on December 13, 2022, and testified that she had current employment at Guthrie Theatre in Grove City, according to a criminal complaint.

She also testified that she had to work the following weekend and requested to be released from jail to attend work that weekend, the complaint states.

Sabisch was under oath and was reminded that she was under oath, the complaint notes.

It was discovered during an investigation by a domestic relations employee that Sabisch did not have to work that weekend and, in fact, only showed up one day and never returned to work at the Guthrie Theatre, the complaint notes.

Sabisch “did in fact testify falsely and did lie while under oath about her employment,” according to the complaint.

Sabisch was arraigned at 10:53 a.m. on February 7, in front of Judge Kirtland on the following charge:

– Perjury, Felony 3

Unable to post $7,500.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

