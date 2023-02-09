Driver Flees Scene of Crash on Route 68

CHICORA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run accident that occurred late Saturday night on State Route 68.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:47 p.m., on Saturday, February 4, on South Main Street (State Route 68), in Chicora Borough, Butler County.

Police say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling east at a high rate of speed and was unable to maintain its lane while negotiating a right turn.

The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and struck a 2020 Toyota Tacoma operated by 25-year-old Atlee E. Byler, of Chicora, police say.

The Blazer continued a short distance before coming to a stop. The unidentified operator then exited the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

Byler and his passenger—21-year-old Morgan E. Hrabczuk, of Chicora—were using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, this crash is under investigation.

