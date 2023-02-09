Driver Seriously Injured, Airlifted to Hospital After Pickup Slams into Tree off Route 28

BUFFALO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was seriously injured after his pickup slammed head-on into a tree on Route 28 early Wednesday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:43 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, on State Route 28, in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

Police say 50-year-old Tommy S. Copeland, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, was traveling north in a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup just prior to Exit 17 when he passed a known witness in the left lane at a high rate of speed.

The pickup then traveled into the right lane and attempted to take exit 17, but was unable to get off at the exit safely due to a school bus on the exit ramp. Copeland’s pickup traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest. He was not using a seat belt.

STAT MedEvac airlifted Copeland to UPMC Presbyterian.

The pickup sustained heavy front-end damage and airbags were deployed. It was towed from the scene by Hawk Towing.

Sarver Volunteer Fire Company, Sarver EMS, and Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted on the scene.

