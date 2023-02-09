Featured Local Job: Graduate Nurse Rotational Program at Northwest Hospital

UPMC Northwest is hiring Graduate Nurses as full-time Professional Staff Nurses to support various hospital units as part of a special rotational program.

Are you graduating in Spring 2023 from nursing school and looking to launch your nursing career? Our Graduate Nurse Rotational Program may be the perfect fit! You will rotate through various units within the hospital to gain valuable and varied experience while working alongside an experienced nurse to help mentor and guide you in your learning.

Job ID: 220001SX

Status: Full-Time



RegularRotatingUPMC Northwest100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346No$29.29 to $41.22 / hour

Shift/Hours: Our RNs work a rotating 12-hour schedule to ensure 24/7 coverage on the floor.

GNs must be eligible for State Board Licensure and successfully pass the examination before beginning this role -OR- must have a Temporary Practice Permit and commit to taking the NCLEX examination with 4 months of hire.

Qualifications:

BSN Preferred

Completion of UPMC Student Nurse Internship Program or student clinical transitions course at UPMC preferred

The individual must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients served by his/her assigned unit as specified below.

They must also demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patients’ requirements relative to his/her age-specific needs and to provide the care needs as described in the department policy and procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Good clinical judgment.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current Pennsylvania licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse required prior to program start date OR must have a Temporary Practice Permit and commit to taking the NCLEX examination with (X) months of hire.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Act 34 Criminal Clearance

Basic Life Support

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct

For complete information and link to apply click here.

UPMC is an equal opportunity employer. Minority/Females/Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.