Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

She was born in Blairs Corners (Clarion County) on June 30, 1934 to the late Harold E. and Evelyn R. (Dunkle) Fisher.

She graduated in 1952 from Salem High School.

Kay was an active member of Seneca United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Lydia Circle women’s group, and was very involved with the Prayer Blanket ministry.

Kay enjoyed playing card games, and her volunteer work with the Red Cross, Salvation Army (soup kitchen), and the Cranberry Area Food Pantry.

She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother, caring for her family.

She was married in Lamartine on December 12, 1952 to Lynn A. Say, and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2010.

Kay is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Hackett and her husband Gerald of Cooperstown, and Karen Miller and her husband Dave of Tippery; two grandchildren, Megan Culp and her husband Rob of Oil City, and Andrew Miller and his wife Jacqueline of Homer, Alaska; and three great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Kaylyn, and Mia.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Kay was blessed with numerous special close friends through her involvement with her church, the food pantry, and the blanket ministry.

She will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Burton Fisher and his wife June; a sister-in-law, Gloria Burkhardt and her husband Leonard; a brother-in-law, George Say Jr.; and her father and mother-in-law, George and Madge Say.

Visitation will be held Saturday (Feb. 11th) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 2 p.m. with Rev. William E. Hastings and her grandson, Rev. Andrew Miller, officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Kay’s family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Lisa, Andrea, Jody, Jenn, Jan, and Lori for providing care and friendship during her illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seneca United Methodist Church (Prayer Blanket Ministry), 196 East State Rd., Seneca, PA 16346; or to the Cranberry Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 446, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Kay’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

