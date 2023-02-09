Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family.

Keith was born in Foxburg on August 12, 1939. He was the son of the late John A. and Evelyn E. Sweeney Mullen.

Keith was a 1957 graduate of Parker High School and attended Slippery Rock College.

Mr. Mullen had a distinguished military career, having served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief.

He served from the Azores to Thailand and many places in between, retiring with the rank of MSGT.

He and his wife, Mary, had lived in Florida for many years where he operated a clock repair business and enjoyed fishing on his pontoon boat.

He enjoyed model railroading, arts and crafts, especially diamond art.

Keith was very tech savvy and was well-known as a computer and electronics “wiz”.

He enjoyed gardening, working with balsa wood models, puzzles and taking the grandchildren on bike rides.

He could pick up almost any musical instrument and play a tune.

Keith is survived by his wife, Mary L. Haskins Mullen, whom he married in Mt. Dora, FL on January 23, 1962.

Also surviving is a son, Larry A. Mullen and his wife, Michelle, of Ontario, OH; a daughter, Teresa L. Scholte and her husband, Pieter, of Bridgewater, NJ; four grandchildren, Jonathan Mullen and his wife, Madison, of Mansfield, OH, Jessica Kniffen and her husband, Kevin, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, brothers U.S. Army Warrant Officer Alan Carroll and Gavin Scholte, both of Richmond Hill, GA; a great grandson, Brenden; three sisters, Joann Switzer of Arkadelphia, AK; Coralee Armstrong of Greenville, and Sue Stephens and her husband, Glenn, of Parker, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Walter.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Don Bee, minister of the Shenango Church of Christ, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery, Allegheny Twp., Butler County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House at fisherhouse.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.