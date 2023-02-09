Local Woman Allegedly Conceals Drugs in Body Cavity, Smuggles Them into Clarion County Jail

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing new charges after she allegedly smuggled drugs into the Clarion County Jail.

Court documents indicate that Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Amanda Lynn Reed, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Friday, February 3.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 19, the Clarion County Adult Probation Office took Amanda Reed into custody for a probation violation, and she was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

According to the complaint, on January 24, the probation office and the Clarion County Jail had information that Reed was under the influence of a controlled substance. Authorities conducted an investigation and Reed reportedly admitted to bringing drugs into the facility that she concealed in her vagina.

A corrections officer was preparing to transport Reed to the Clarion Hospital for a scan to make sure that she did not have any more drugs concealed in her person. Around 5:06 p.m. on January 24, Reed asked the corrections officer if she was going to the hospital, and the officer stated yes. Reed then reached into her bra and tried to hand the officer a small plastic baggie with an orange substance in it, which was later suspected to be Suboxone strips. The baggie was seized as evidence, the complaint states.

Reed was interviewed by Chief County Detective William Peck, IV, on January 27.

She stated that she had a probation meeting in early January and submitted to a drug test. She said that the sample was sent out to the lab for further testing and that she had another probation meeting on January 19. Reed stated she suspected that she could possibly be going to jail that day, and she packaged the following substance that she wrapped in Saran wrap: (4 Seroquel pills, 3-4 Klonopin pills, 1 orange Suboxone pill, and 3-4 Suboxone strips, Schedule III Controlled Substance,) according to the complaint.

Reed stated that before going to the hospital, she did turn over drugs that she smuggled into the jail on January 19, which were pieces of Suboxone strips, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Detective Peck explained to Reed that this situation is serious, and she said that she is aware. She also stated that she read the sign posted when you come to jail, and she said it carries a minimum of two years in prison.

Reed was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, February 6, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

– Possession Controlled Substance, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Bail for this case was set at $2,500.00 monetary.

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

