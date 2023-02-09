Meriam E. Shook, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health.

She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.

She was born on June 28, 1931, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of Jewell and Ruth (Greenawalt) Stitt.

Meriam attended Union High School. She married Clarence E. Shook on June 28, 1949, and he preceded her in death on August 3, 1978.

She was employed by Owens Illinois Glass Plant for more than 25 years.

She was a member of the former Grace United Church of Christ in Curllsville.

She was also a past member of the Rebekahs of Sligo Lodge.

Meriam is survived by two daughters; Kathy Haugh and her husband Len of Roseville, Nancy Rettig and her husband Tom of Clarion, two sons; Bob Shook and his wife Janet of Rimersburg, and Walter Shook and his wife Nancy of Curllsville, one brother, Connell Stitt of Knox, ten grandchildren; Jennifer (Jason) Schimizzi of Hanover, Erin (Art) Ramsey of Beaver, Andrea (Jason) Buzard of Hawthorn, Kelli (Mike) Campbell of Roseville, Dianna (Garrick) Barnett of Cranberry Twp., Nicki (Jason) Mahle of Strattanville, Carly (Sean) Hanlon of Apollo, Melissa Shook of Lawrenceville, Laura (Matt) Barnes of S. Korea, Lindsay (Craig) Williams of West Chester, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a grandson, Lucas Shook, three sisters; Edna Swartfager, Patty Hawk, and Marjorie Horner, three brothers; Edgar, Ronald and Gary Stitt and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided for their mother over the last ten years.

Meriam’s family will receive friends on Friday February 10, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

Additional viewing will be at the funeral home on Saturday February 11, 2023, from 10 AM to 11 AM.

The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with the Rev Dr. Jack Gareis, pastor of Jerusalem Church of Christ officiating.

Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at: 2595 Interstate Dr. Harrisburg, PA 17110 (Attention Clarion Walk), or charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.varnerfuneralhome.com .

