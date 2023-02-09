MOVING ON: Brookville Wrestlers Edge Burrell, 32-25, to Advance to PIAA Team Quarterfinals in Hershey



HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Leading 29-25 heading into the last bout of the day, the Brookville wrestling team needed a big performance from 160-pounder Coyha Brown.

The Raiders got it.

Brown won a 6-1 decision over Nico Zanella to hand Brookville a tight, 32-25 victory over District 7 champion Burrell in the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

The difference was falls and major decisions and several Brookville wrestlers were able to either pin their opponents or pile up points.



Jackson Zimmerman (215 pounds), Kolten Griffin (152) and Burke Fleming (145) earned six points for the Raiders with falls.

Baily Miller (heavyweight) and Cole Householder (127) were able to claim precious points with major decisions in their bouts.

Brookville won its 10th consecutive District 9 Class 2A title last weekend despite not being the No. 1 seed.

Now the Raiders have notched a state team playoff win to boot.

The road gets even tougher on Friday at noon when Brookville (19-2) takes on District 3 champion and undefeated Berks Catholic (23-0) in the quarterfinals.

