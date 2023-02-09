 

Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in String of Burglaries in Farmington Township

Thursday, February 9, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Mz1fvS8vNpVOeQHu (1)FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a string of burglaries in Farmington Township.

According to PA Crime Watch, Marienville-based State Police are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts that occurred at Cyphert’s Landscaping, located at 8162 Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say on three occasions, an actor(s) forced entry into a firewood cashbox and removed money from within.

On February 3, the actor forced entry into the business office and garage, taking money and a .380 pistol, police say.

The actor has tattoos on the back of his right hand, according to police.

The involved vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Trax.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

rear_of_suspect_vehicle

https://www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/316/cases/pa-state-police-attempt-identify-suspect-several-burglaries-farmington-township-clarion


