SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op This Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op on Friday, February 10th, for a large auction with a variety of collector and vintage items.
If you are a collector looking for something vintage and unique, this auction is for you! The auction will include a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, household items, sports memorabilia, and more.
Come check out a variety of major league baseball collector items including a set of commemorative New York Yankees pins, collectible Wheaties boxes, and MLB photos.
The auction will also include vintage toys that will remind you of your childhood.
There will also be collectible coins, a train set, and a large selection of decorative household items.
Box lots start at 5:00 p.m. with the main auction immediately following.
Come by early to check out the auction items and some of the great vendor items on display at the Venango County Co-Op. The Co-Op has over 140 vendors with new ones being added weekly.
Do you have a small business and want a great, inexpensive place to sell your items? Stop in and talk to Rich or give him a call at 440-661-0372.
Venango County Co-Op Hours
Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.
The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
