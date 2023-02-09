 

SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op This Friday

Thursday, February 9, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Venango Co_op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op on Friday, February 10th, for a large auction with a variety of collector and vintage items.

If you are a collector looking for something vintage and unique, this auction is for you! The auction will include a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, household items, sports memorabilia, and more.

Come check out a variety of major league baseball collector items including a set of commemorative New York Yankees pins, collectible Wheaties boxes, and MLB photos.

724743170_zm

724743199_zm

The auction will also include vintage toys that will remind you of your childhood.

724742927_fl

There will also be collectible coins, a train set, and a large selection of decorative household items.

724743229_zm

Box lots start at 5:00 p.m. with the main auction immediately following.

Come by early to check out the auction items and some of the great vendor items on display at the Venango County Co-Op. The Co-Op has over 140 vendors with new ones being added weekly.

Do you have a small business and want a great, inexpensive place to sell your items? Stop in and talk to Rich or give him a call at 440-661-0372.

Venango County Co-Op Hours
Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.

The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc.
