Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: William Northrop
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing William Northrop.
William began his career at Beverage-Air in 2014 and currently works as a Weekend Line 6 Team Lead.
William started in assembly, and his value and competence shined through as he moved to different areas such as refrigeration and foaming. It was a natural progression to move him into a supervisory position.
William credits his former coworker, Gary Beers, for the appreciation he has for Beverage Air.
“Gary talked about this place like it was his home,” says William.
William is a fantastic line lead and well-liked by his coworkers. He shows patience and understanding while training and works to develop a relationship with his team while maintaining a supportive role.
When asked about his success as a team leader, William says he worked on the lines with most of his team, and he knows their struggles.
“It’s a balance,” he says, “knowing my responsibility as a leader and knowing what they have to deal with.”
While developing an additional line, William took on the increased workload without hesitation and made it a success.
When William is not at work, he enjoys spending time with his wife and eight-year-old son, Jax. They like building Legos together and playing video games. Recently, William took up golf and has been enjoying that pastime, also.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.