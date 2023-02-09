SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Treat your loved one to dinner at Wanango Country Club on Friday, Saturday, or Tuesday for Valentine’s Day!
Wanango Country Club is open to the public and reservations are strongly recommended.
Call 814-676-8133, select option #2.
Dinner will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the following days:
Friday, February 10th
Saturday, February 11th
Tuesday, February 14th
Valentine’s Day Menu:
Entree’s include salad, rolls, vegetable soup du jour, and a choice of mashed potato, baked potato, fried potato wedges, or wild rice.
Lobster Tail
A baked 10-ounce cold water lobster tail served with a baked potato, sautéed green beans, and drawn butter.
Shrimp and Salmon Scampi
Topped with jumbo shrimp and broiled in our garlic-herb butter.
Filet Mignon
Eight ounces of our most tender cut of beef, cooked to order and finished with our house-made steak sauce.
Snow Crab Legs
Two pounds of snow crab legs with baked potato, drawn butter, and seasonal vegetables.
Surf and Turf
A broiled 10-ounce cold water lobster tail paired with a tender 8-ounce sirloin steak grilled to order.
Pretzel Crusted Chicken Cordon Blue
Chicken breast stuffed with ham and swiss cheese, crusted with pretzels, and finished with Hollandaise sauce.
Pecan Crusted Salmon
Broiled with a pecan crust and finished with a raspberry coulis.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib Aujus
Our house specialty is a 14-ounce carved prime rib served with horsey sauce and au jus.
SEE FULL VALENTINE’S DAY MENU BELOW:
Reservations are strongly recommended.
