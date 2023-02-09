SPONSORED: Q & A with Tom Fedigan, Director of Services, at Brookville Equipment Corporation
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tom Fedigan started with Brookville Equipment Corporation in January 2022 as the Director of Services. Tom has been in his new role for one year and is pleased with the progress of the Services Team.
He comes from a background in law enforcement, where he worked for the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department for 22 years. During that time, he was Chief of the Police for 12 years.
Additionally, he was also an investigator, supervisor, and Program Manager for the Department of Human Services over the course of six years.
Tom resides in Punxsutawney with his wife, Melissa. He has two grown sons who live in Pittsburgh and Germany.
Q: What are some of the challenges you have faced in the first year in the Director of Services position?
A: “This year has taught me a lot. I continue to learn and grow every day. Coming off the cusp of a pandemic, recruitment has been my most challenging obstacle this year. For Brookville Services, we aren’t just hiring locally; we are hiring nationally, which adds additional difficulty. My second most significant challenge in the last year has been the learning curve. There is just so much we do here at Brookville Equipment. I only knew the extent of what we do here once I started working here, which is grand. There is always something new to learn every day. Nevertheless, I am pleased with my team’s progress and feel confident we are representing Brookville Services well.”
Q: Which product categories take up most of your time?
A: “Since I started here in January until now, transit has taken up most of my time. I fly to most of the major cities where we have cars. These trips take up significant travel time for me compared to jumping in the car to go to West Virginia for a mine visit. Interestingly, since we have a lot of mining equipment orders now, mining will need more of my attention soon. Many of our customers are starting to use equipment that has been unused until recently. Also, with the new mining boom, many mines are being reopened or new ones are being created. As our streetcar and mining markets grow, we must focus on both industries.”
Q: When coming into your new role, was there a strong foundation of employees for you to get started with?
A: “When managing a group of people, I love to identify each person’s strengths and weaknesses to determine how they can be the most beneficial to themselves and BROOKVILLE. I was very fortunate when I started as the Director of Services; I acquired a highly skilled staff who have created a sound foundation. I feel grateful daily to have this knowledgeable group of employees.”
Q: What are the plans for Brookville Services in the future?
A: “My plans for Brookville Services are to grow and expand. I aspire to meet every customer’s needs as soon as they contact us. Unfortunately, through staffing shortages, we have lost some opportunities. In the future, my goal is not to turn away those customers. Instead, we want to provide readily available service technicians to keep our customers satisfied while continuing to bring in revenue for the company.”
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
