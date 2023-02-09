SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Releases Valentine’s Day Menu!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Restaurant has released their Valentine’s Day menu!
Join Sweet Basil for a special dinner with your Valentine!
The following Valentine’s menu will be offered on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14.
The Valentine’s menu will be offered AFTER 3:00 p.m.
Individuals can also order from the regular fine-dining menu.
The restaurant is not accepting reservations; seating is first come, first served.
Dining Room Hours:
Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
