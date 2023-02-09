 

UPDATE: Rimersburg Residents Under 2nd Day of Boil Water Advisory Due to Potential Contamination

Thursday, February 9, 2023 @ 02:02 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

RimersburgBoil Advisory- Day 2RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – As of Thursday, February 9, the boil water advisory remains in effect and residents are advised to continue using boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene.

On Wednesday, February 8, at 12:17 p.m., Rimersburg Borough Maintenance issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory is for residents living in the Lawsonham/Cherry Run/Main Street intersection north to Toby Township, including all side streets and Route 861, due to potential contamination in the water supply.

Landlords were also asked to inform their tenants of this boil water advisory.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highly recommends boiling the water for at least one minute to ensure that it is safe for consumption. This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

The use of boiled or bottled water is advised until further notice.

Rimersburg Borough Maintenance says that they will inform residents as soon as the boil water advisory is lifted via the Public Alert System, email, text, and/or phone.

Borough Maintenance continues to urge residents to check RimersburgBorough.com for updates or visit the front door of 27 Main Street, Rimersburg, Pa., to pick up information.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

