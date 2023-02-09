WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023:
Wind Advisory
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
259 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023
COUNTIES:
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-HigherElevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-
Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Indiana, Murrysville, Tionesta, Franklin, Punxsutawney, New Kensington, Thomas, Kingwood, Ambridge, Davis, Beaver Falls, Wellsburg, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Greensburg, Lower Burrell, Ford City, Monessen, Coopers Rock, Terra Alta, Uniontown, Wheeling, Canonsburg, Weirton, Moundsville, Sharon, Ohiopyle, Rowlesburg, Hendricks, Fairmont, Hermitage, New Castle, Bruceton Mills, Canaan Valley, Grove City, Waynesburg, Latrobe, Butler, Morgantown, Parsons, Ligonier, Saint George, Follansbee, Aliquippa, Brookville, Ellwood City, Washington, Kittanning, Donegal, Champion, Hazelton, Oil City, New Martinsville, Clarion, and Monaca
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
