 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Thursday, February 9, 2023 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

329253297_518011483778309_112215672180074793_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

exploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
259 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-HigherElevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-
Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Indiana, Murrysville, Tionesta, Franklin, Punxsutawney, New Kensington, Thomas, Kingwood, Ambridge, Davis, Beaver Falls, Wellsburg, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Greensburg, Lower Burrell, Ford City, Monessen, Coopers Rock, Terra Alta, Uniontown, Wheeling, Canonsburg, Weirton, Moundsville, Sharon, Ohiopyle, Rowlesburg, Hendricks, Fairmont, Hermitage, New Castle, Bruceton Mills, Canaan Valley, Grove City, Waynesburg, Latrobe, Butler, Morgantown, Parsons, Ligonier, Saint George, Follansbee, Aliquippa, Brookville, Ellwood City, Washington, Kittanning, Donegal, Champion, Hazelton, Oil City, New Martinsville, Clarion, and Monaca
259 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.