 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.