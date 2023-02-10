Borough Council Approves Funding for South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project; Clarion Little League Outlines Season Plans

CLARION, Pa (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council on Tuesday night approved funding sources for several aspects of the South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project, along with purchasing a new police vehicle.

In addition, Gina Hetrick (pictured below)–the newly elected treasurer for Clarion Little League–talked with the borough council about the start of the new season for baseball and softball at Weaver Park.

“We did start early bird registration, and we want to try to get as many people as possible playing Little League softball and baseball so we can have more activities for the youth,” Hetrick explained.

Hetrick presented a memo with the dates on when the practices will begin and opening days at Weaver Park.

“The only dates not currently shown on this letter are for the junior and senior league baseball and softball. The reason is that we are waiting to see how many people sign up. If we have three or more teams, we could play locally,” Hetrick explained.

“We have to travel around the county if we do not have three or more teams.”

Hetrick told the council members, “We are aware of the softball field renovation and are not anticipating using it. We have set up arrangements or are finalizing agreements with the county park.”

According to Hetrick, the league is in need of volunteers and umpires.

“We’ve put a call out to the schools for volunteers, and we put a call out to the local softball and baseball teams for umpires. Anybody willing to volunteer is welcome. We always need lots of people to help clean up the park before the season starts, and then help clean it up at the end of the season.”

Another reason for Hetrick attending the council meeting was to personally extend appreciation for the continued support from the borough council members and all employees.

Appointments, Permissions, and Hirings:

– Appointed Darren Frederick to fill the vacant position at the Clarion Storm Water Authority. His appointment will expire on the first Monday of 2026.

– Approved a motion to hire Rebecca Ferringer as Administrative/Stormwater Authority Assistant at the rate of $15.00 per hour contingent upon successful results of pre-employment checks.

– Permitted to seek proposals for new fire hall doors at the Clarion Fire and Hose Company #1.

– Approved the purchase and complete police outfitting of a 2023 Dodge Charger, along with permission to request proposals from banks for financing of $46,567.00.

*Motions related to the police vehicle included the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Charger from Tri-Star Motors for $35,914 (Co*Stars Program); Approved Valero Service to Complete Outfitting of a 2023 Dodge Charger for $9,176.65; approved Clark Vinyl Graphics to Install Graphics on 2023 Dodge Charger for $1,475; Permission for Todd Colosimo to request proposals from banks for $46,567 for the purchase of the 2023 Dodge Charger and Equipment.

Other Grant Approvals and Announcements:

– Approved giving Hope Rising Church forgiveness for 85 percent of 2021-2022 borough taxes and a total amount of $3,053.78;

– Approved Terra Works, Inc., Pay Application Number 3 for $45,922.50 for Contact 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project and authorized Clarion County to complete a CDBG Program drawdown and payment to Terra Works, Inc., in the amount of $45,922.50;

– Approved Terra Works, Inc., Pay Application Number 4 for $73,049.77 for Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project and authorized Clarion County to complete a CDBG Program drawdown and payment to Terra Works, Inc., in the amount of $73,049.77;

– Approved Change Order Number 6 to Clarion Borough Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project to add installation of 238 Lineal Feet of four-inch perforated underdrain piping behind the concrete curbing on the east side of South Sixth Avenue along with associated aggregate backfill for a total cost of $2,975.00;

– Approved Change Order Number 7 to Clarion Borough Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project and add installation of an additional 232 square yards of flexible road base and 174 square yards of road overlay materials for a total cost of $1,292.00;

– Approved a revision to the 2021 CDBG Program, transferring $2,500.00 from Administrative Funds to Project Funds for the South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project and Authorizing Clarion County to Submit the Revision to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED); and

– Approved an amendment to the agreement between Clarion Borough and the EADS Group, Inc., for professional services for the South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project dated September 7, 2021, adding $2,500.00 for surveying and creation of control points for restoration paving.

A second Council meeting is to be held on February 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.